Georgia coast museum opens up in Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - "Mosaic" is celebrating its grand opening.

The new museum on Jekyll Island allows visitors to imagine going back in time through the five distinct eras that stand out in the island's history – the Native American Era, the Colonial Era, the Plantation Era, the Club Era, as well as the present-day State Era, which began after WWII.

More than a thousand visitors took part in the festivities on Saturday and experienced the new museum. Jekyll Island Authority and Jekyll Island Foundation leaders kicked it off planting a sweet bay magnolia tree near the museum to commemorate National Arbor Day and reaffirm Jekyll Island’s commitment to conservation and environmental stewardship.

The opening follows Following an extensive, $3.1 million renovation that re-imagined and modernized facility showcases the long, storied history of the island with interactive exhibits and a variety of artifacts.

Mosaic is now open every day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com/mosai.

