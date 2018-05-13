Georgia community honors lives lost in C-130 crash

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A memorial Saturday honored nine Puerto Rican airmen who died May 2 when a C-130 plane crashed after taking off from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Tears were shed and flags flew high in honor of the fallen members of the Puerto Rican Air National Guard.

"Life is precious," Timothy Gaines told Savannah's WTOC. "I'm sure none of the families woke up that morning thinking they would lose a loved one."

Gaines, who is a member of the U.S. Air Force, feels a bond with those lost.

"We train together," said Gaines. "We go to conferences together. It's more so like losing a brother rather than a comrade."

The mayor of Port Wentworth, state senators, first responders, civilians and fellow service members bowed their heads in prayer today for the men who served our country for numerous years.

The City of Port Wentworth and surrounding areas are working to make sure their legacy lives on.

"These servicemen gave their lives for Georgians," said Sen. Lester Jackson. "For this country. And so it is our honor that we pay some sort of tribute to these nine servicemen and their families and we gonna go to the state to do some sort of memorial to recognize their contributions."