Georgia deputies escort fallen officer's son to school

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies helped escort a boy who lost his dad last month into school for his first day of fourth-grade.

Caden Dixon and his mother, Stephanie, lost 28-year-old Nicholas Blane Dixon on July 7. He was killed in a shootout when he pulled over four teens suspected of burglarizing a pawn shop and other crimes.

Family, co-workers and friends posted on social media about the heartwarming start to Caden's school year.

GALLERY: Authorities escort 4th-grade son of deputy to first day of school

"They wanted to give Caden and Stephanie some extra support and encouragement on this first day of class," a post from the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. "The Sheriff’s Office and Hall County community are proud of them both."

Deputy Dixon also left behind a nine-month-old son.

