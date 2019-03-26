Family members indicted in deaths of girl, boy found buried

Effingham County Sheriff's Office booking photos of a father, stepmother and three other family members indicted in the deaths of a 14-year-old sister and brother.

GUYTON, Ga. - Five relatives charged in the death of a Georgia girl now faces charges in the death of her brother as well.

The Savannah Morning News reported their father, 50-year-old Elwyn Crocker Sr., their stepmother and three others are each indicted on two charges of felony murder, child cruelty and concealing a death.

Effingham County sheriff's investigators say a tip led authorities in December to the bodies of 14-year-olds Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr, which were buried in their father's yard. Both had been homeschooled and never reported missing.

The indictment issued last week alleges that like his sister, Elwyn had been beaten, starved and kept in a dog crate.

Authorities said all five defendants were moved out of the Effingham County to separate jail locations for their safety.

The defendants are set to be arraigned next month.

