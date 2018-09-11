Georgia firefighters climb 110 stories to honor fallen 9/11 heroes

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Two Georgia firefighters climbed 110 stories in full gear Tuesday morning to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11.

Timothy Soler and Alex Liczewsky started climbing at 8:46 a.m., the exact time hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 11 crashed Flight 93 into floors 93-99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone on board and hundreds inside the building.

The climb was to represent the 110-story height of the Twin Towers.

The firefighters from Warner Robbins, which is south of Macon, climbed the stair-steppers at a Planet Fitness.

Chelsea Renee captured the moment and posted it to social media. She said she wanted to make sure they got the recognition they deserve."

"They started at 8:46 a.m. Two firefighters at my gym walking all 110 stories of the World Trade Center and back down in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor all the fallen heroes. Let's help these heroes go viral!"

This is just one way people are remembering 9/11 on Tuesday.

