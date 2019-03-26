Georgia Forestry Commission employees honored as Unit of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A group of employees from the Georgia Forestry Commission has been recognized by state
legislators for their outstanding leadership, service, and education in the protection and conservation
of Georgia’s forest resources. Members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate
congratulated the group recently at the state capitol, where a resolution was passed praising the
GFC North and South Units of the Year for executing the agency’s mission with distinction.
“The Georgia Forestry Commission annually honors employees in northern and southern
regions of the state for consistently going the extra mile to serve the people of Georgia,” said
Georgia Forestry Commission Director Chuck Williams. “Two awards are presented, and it’s a real
honor for the team to be congratulated by our elected leaders.”
The GFC’s Oglethorpe County Forestry Unit was awarded the 2018 North Georgia Unit of the
Year. The team was recognized for its accomplishments in the areas of forest management, wildfire
prevention and suppression, reforestation, community outreach and education, and construction and
building remodeling. Of special note was the unit’s dedication to teamwork and taking on extra
responsibilities over the course of many years despite limited personnel resources.
For the first time in 2018, a tie was declared in the category of South Unit of the Year. The
Worth County Unit and the Decatur-Seminole County Unit share the honor for their numerous
outstanding accomplishments. In addition to being recognized for fulfilling GFC’s mission of
leadership, service, and education in the protection and conservation of Georgia’s forest resources,
the teams were commended for their willingness to assist in storm recovery efforts and the pride
they possess in their jobs.
“Georgia Forestry Commission employees across the state share a deep dedication to
service,” said Williams. “We take great pride in leading the protection of our forest resources for the
needs of Georgians today and Georgians tomorrow.”
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.