Georgia fugitive wanted on rape, child molestation, arrested in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man, who deputies said fled Camden County, Georgia, to escape charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation charges was captured in San Bernardino, California, Thursday.

Deputies said, Daniel Burton, 37, fled Camden County to avoid prosecution,

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor requested help from the U.S. Mashals Fugitive Task Force last month to find Burton. The task force provides resources from a variety of police agencies across the U.S., giving special attention to those accused of serious crimes, such as in the case of Burton.

Burton will be brought back to Camden County to face the charges against him.

