Georgia grandmother arrested for chaining herself to courthouse

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A grandmother protesting an ongoing custody dispute chained herself to a door of the Glynn County Courthouse on Wednesday and was arrested after being checked medically and mentally, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Helen Watkins, 66, spent the night in jail after being charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to court records.

Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump told The Brunswick News that he sympathizes with Watkins' plight, but he had no choice but to arrest her when she chained herself to the courthouse door.

Watkins, who has no prior arrests, was being held on a $1,256 bond.

Jump said her release depends on the condition that she stay away from the courthouse unless she has a specific reason to be there.

