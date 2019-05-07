Georgia high court to hear appeal in election challenge

ATLANTA - Georgia's highest court plans to hear an appeal of the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the outcome of the election for lieutenant governor in November.

The arguments set for Tuesday will shine a spotlight on the state's outdated voting machines. The lawsuit contends that an unexplained undervote in the lieutenant governor's race was likely caused by problems with the machines.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in January, and the plaintiffs appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs argue the judge improperly refused to allow adequate discovery. A lawyer for Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan argues plaintiffs sought access that could have compromised the security of the election system.

A group of election security experts filed a brief supporting the plaintiffs' call for a reversal of the lower court's dismissal.

