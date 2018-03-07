Georgia lawmakers propose studying school security needs

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers want to examine how to make schools safer.

Legislators announced Tuesday that they have introduced Republican-backed proposals in both the House and Senate to establish study committees on school security.

Each committee would be tasked with writing a report later this year on its findings.

The announcements come in the wake of last month’s massacre at a Florida high school.

House Speaker David Ralston has said the House version of the Fiscal Year 2019 budget will include $8 million in bond funding for school security.

Various gun-control measures have floundered in the Georgia Capitol this session. One exception is a bill that would preserve the records of those who were involuntarily committed for mental health treatment years ago. That proposal easily passed the House last week and awaits Senate input.