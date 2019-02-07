Georgia mother sentenced to 20 years in son's hot car death

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The mother of a 7-month-old Georgia boy who died after he was left in a hot car outside a South Georgia hotel last year will spend 20 years in prison.

Rhae Odum, 29, was sentenced Wednesday after she pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in the death of her son, Slade Edison Horne.

Slade died of hyperthermia after he was left in a vehicle outside a Quality Inn on Robert L. Edenfield Drive in Kingsland.

Investigators said the child had no pulse and police were not able to revive him. According to police, physical evidence, witness statements and Odum's own comments led to her arrest.

Odum must serve 10 years on probation after her 20-year prison term and can have no unsupervised contact with minors after her release.

