Georgia mourns Hall County deputy killed in line of duty

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Residents and law enforcement across north Georgia willl pause Thursday to honor a 28-year-old Hall County deputy who shot and killed Sunday night by a man recently released from jail.

Deputy Nicholas Blane Dixon, a three-year member of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, had transferred from the jail to the patrol division about nine months ago. Just four months ago, he welcomed his second son into the world.

Sheriff Gerald Couch said a gunman left the baby and 9-year-old boy without a father and his wife a widow.

“He was an outstanding deputy. He was always the one who rushed to the trouble to help people as we do in this profession and he lived up to every bit of that,” Couch said told WAGA-TV in Atlanta. This is a law enforcement family and he was a very valuable member of this agency. We will miss him.”

Flags are flying at all Hall County government buildings at half-staff as the community comes together to mourn. Dixon will be laid to rest Thursday after an 11 a.m. funeral service at Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville.

