Georgia officer shot earlier this month dies

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A Georgia police officer has died from a gunshot wound he suffered earlier this month when he responded to a disturbance at a dentist's office.

The Henry County Police Department said officer Michael Smith died about 4:30 a.m. Friday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta from complications of a gunshot wound he suffered Dec. 6 at a dentist's office in McDonough.

The dentist's office had called police about a man who was acting erratically.

Investigators say Smith went into the office and struggled with 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly. Smith tried to stun the man, but a scuffle developed over the officer's gun. A single shot was fired that killed McNelly and fatally injured Smith.

Smith had been with the police department for seven years.

