KINGSLAND, Ga. - The Kingsland Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Ja'Liyah Stephens, 15, of Kingsland, Georgia left home on Saturday, March 16, and has not been seen since, police say.

Ja'Liyah is described as 5'5", 115 lbs, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have more information about the whereabouts of Stephens, contact Det. Christopher King with the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254.

