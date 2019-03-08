Advance voting underway in Glynn County sales tax question

WOODBINE, Ga. - Camden County voters can go the polls starting Saturday on whether or not a special 1 percent sales tax should be extended to fund $10.25 million in projects:
Public Safety Radio Communications System $1,000,000
Ambulances - County Wide EMS $1,250,000
Superior Court Record Preservation $550,000
Property Acquisition $1,500,000
Library Renovation/Design $400,000
Highway 17 (Blue Bridge) Boat Ramp/Parking $250,000
Public Health Department Facility $1,200,000
Public Safety Complex - E911 / EMA $4,100,000
The election is March 19, but advanced voting continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 200 East 4th Street in Woodbine. Voting is also available Saturday, March 9, at the Woodbine location and at 406 Osborne Street in St. Marys and 333 South Ashley Street in Kingsland.
All precincts in the county will be open on March 19.
