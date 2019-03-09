Advance voting underway on Camden County sales tax question

Joanna Walters wears an American flag shirt as she votes during Georgia's presidential primary election. (AP photo by Andrew Harnik)

WOODBINE, Ga. - Camden County voters can go to the polls for another week on whether or not a special 1 percent sales tax should be extended to fund $10.25 million in specific projects:

Public Safety Radio Communications System $1,000,000

Ambulances - County Wide EMS $1,250,000

Superior Court Record Preservation $550,000

Property Acquisition $1,500,000

Library Renovation/Design $400,000

Highway 17 (Blue Bridge) Boat Ramp/Parking $250,000

Public Health Department Facility $1,200,000

Public Safety Complex - E911 / EMA $4,100,000

The election is March 19, but advance voting continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 200 East 4th Street in Woodbine. Voting is also available Saturday, March 9, at the Woodbine location and at 406 Osborne Street in St. Marys and 333 South Ashley Street in Kingsland.

All precincts in the county will be open on March 19.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.