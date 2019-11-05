Ballot issues, city races on ballot in Southeast Georgia ballots

AP photo by Andrew Harnik

It's Election Day in statewide races in four states and thousands of local races around the country. But the only voting going on Tuesday in WJXT's viewing area is in Southeast Georgia and mostly around ballot questions and some city offices.

Perhaps the most interesting item on the ballot is a measure that would expand the Camden County Public Service Authority from five to nine members and set an Oct. 1 deadline for an annual audit.

Residents of Woodbine are deciding a mayoral race between Brett Carter and Kizziler "Kizzi" Knight and a City Council At-Large election that will select two out of three candidates: Richard "Rick" Baird, Megan Carter and Phyllis Drummond.

Brunswick also has two races, with John Cason (incumbent), Gary Cook, Zack Lyde and John Perry II running for city commissioner for the North Ward; and Julie Martin (incumbent) vs. Albert Verheyn in the South Ward seat.

In Ware County, voters are asked to decide, on a County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that would extend a 1% sales tax for six years to fund roads, bridges, drainage projects, public buildings and a variety of other projects.

In Waycross, Earl T. Martin, Alvin Nelson and L. Henry Strickland Jr. are running for City Commissioner District 5.

There are also local option sales tax votes in Clinch and Pierce counties, with the Pierce SPLOST to fund education.

Voters in Homerville, Fargo and Argyle will vote in City Council races. Willie Hardee and Carlos Whitley are running for Homerville's Post 3. John Griffis Jr. and Alan Dale Smith are running for Fargo District 4. Four of five candidates running for the City Council of Argyle (2010 population of 212) will be elected.

Polls in all these elections are open through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.