Camden, Charlton voters head to polls Tuesday

WOODBINE, Ga. - Voters in Camden and Charlton counties will vote Tuesday on whether to extend the 1 percent local-option sales taxes to pay for special projects.

Voters in Charlton County's District 4 will also pick between Tim Birchall and Drew Jones as their county commissioner. While both are Republicans and this is a primary, there is no Democrat in the race so the winner Tuesday will become a Charlton County commissioner.

In Camden County, the sales tax could be collected for up to six years to fund $55 million in specific projects, including:

Public safety radio communications system - $1,000,000

Ambulances - county wide EMS - $1,250,000

Superior Court record preservation - $550,000

Property acquisition - $1,500,000

Library renovation/design - $400,000

Highway 17 (Blue Bridge) boat ramp/parking - $250,000

Public Health Department facility - $1,200,000

Public safety somplex - E911 / EMA - $4,100,000

For full list of proposed projects, including those in Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine, camdencountyga.gov/splost.

In Charlton County, the sales tax is expected to raise $6.8 million and would be used to fund:

Construction, repair, land acquisition for roads and bridges - $2,350,000

Vehicles and equipment for EMS and enhanced 911 - $1.050,000

Vehicles and equipment for Sheriff's Office - $600,000

Fire vehicles, breathing apparatus, gear and equipment for volunteer firefighters - $400,000

Improvements to county buildings, equipment, computer hardware/software - $400,000

Improvements, expansion, equipment for county parks - $300,000

Fund street, sidewalks, solid waste and wastewater improvements in Folkston and Homeland.

If the majority of voters vote no on the SPOST, the current local-option 1-cent sales tax would end Dec. 31, 2019.

The election is Tuesday, but advance voting in Camden continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at 200 East 4th Street in Woodbine. In Charton, voting will remain open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. George Community Center.

All precincts in both counties will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

