Georgia Primary voter's guide - Glynn County races

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Glynn County voters will be voting in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 and the following county races:

Glynn County Commission - Dist 3 – Republican

THOMAS A. (TOM) BOLAND SR. - Retired in Brunswick

- Retired in Brunswick WAYNE NEAL - General contractor from Brunswick

Glynn County Commission At Large Post 1 – Republican

DAVID O'QUINN - Wholesale food redistributor in St. Simons Island

- Wholesale food redistributor in St. Simons Island JANE FRASER - Executive from Sea Island

- Executive from Sea Island MARK R. STAMBAUGH JR. (incumbent) - Owner of Stambaugh Aviation in Brunswick

Glynn Board of Education - District 2 – Republican

DAVID SHARPE - Business owner from St. Simons Island

- Business owner from St. Simons Island EADDY SAMS - Accountant from St. Simons Island

- Accountant from St. Simons Island LANCE TURPIN - Banker from St. Simons Island

- Banker from St. Simons Island MIKE MINUTELLI - Retired in St. Simons Island

Glynn Board of Education At Large - Post 1 – Republican

(TRAE) ROSS - Builder from St. Simons Island

- Builder from St. Simons Island MIKE HULSEY - Co-owner, Atlantic Irrigation Supply from Brunswick

Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission - At Large Post 2 (Nonpartisan)