Georgia Primary voter's guide - Glynn County races

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Glynn County voters will be voting in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 and the following county races:
Glynn County Commission - Dist 3 – Republican
- THOMAS A. (TOM) BOLAND SR. - Retired in Brunswick
- WAYNE NEAL - General contractor from Brunswick
Glynn County Commission At Large Post 1 – Republican
- DAVID O'QUINN - Wholesale food redistributor in St. Simons Island
- JANE FRASER - Executive from Sea Island
- MARK R. STAMBAUGH JR. (incumbent) - Owner of Stambaugh Aviation in Brunswick
Glynn Board of Education - District 2 – Republican
- DAVID SHARPE - Business owner from St. Simons Island
- EADDY SAMS - Accountant from St. Simons Island
- LANCE TURPIN - Banker from St. Simons Island
- MIKE MINUTELLI - Retired in St. Simons Island
Glynn Board of Education At Large - Post 1 – Republican
- (TRAE) ROSS - Builder from St. Simons Island
- MIKE HULSEY - Co-owner, Atlantic Irrigation Supply from Brunswick
Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission - At Large Post 2 (Nonpartisan)
- AUDREY GIBBONS - Tax accountant from Brunswick
- BOB DUNCAN - Builder-developer from St. Simons Island
- CLIFFORD ADAMS (incumbent) - Retired in Brunswick