Georgia Politics

Georgia Primary voter's guide - Glynn County races

Local candidates on the May 22 primary ballot

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Glynn County voters will be voting in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 and the following county races:

Glynn County Commission - Dist 3 – Republican

  • THOMAS A. (TOM) BOLAND SR. - Retired in Brunswick
  • WAYNE NEAL - General contractor from Brunswick

Glynn County Commission At Large Post 1 – Republican

  • DAVID O'QUINN - Wholesale food redistributor in St. Simons Island
  • JANE FRASER - Executive from Sea Island
  • MARK R. STAMBAUGH JR. (incumbent)  - Owner of Stambaugh Aviation in Brunswick

Glynn Board of Education - District 2  – Republican

  • DAVID SHARPE - Business owner from St. Simons Island
  • EADDY SAMS - Accountant from St. Simons Island
  • LANCE TURPIN - Banker from St. Simons Island
  • MIKE MINUTELLI - Retired in St. Simons Island

Glynn Board of Education At Large - Post 1 – Republican

  • (TRAE) ROSS - Builder from St. Simons Island
  • MIKE HULSEY - Co-owner, Atlantic Irrigation Supply from Brunswick

Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission - At Large Post 2 (Nonpartisan)

  • AUDREY GIBBONS - Tax accountant from Brunswick
  • BOB DUNCAN - Builder-developer from St. Simons Island
  • CLIFFORD ADAMS (incumbent) - Retired in Brunswick