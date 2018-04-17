Georgia Primary voter's guide - Camden/Charlton county races

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Camden County and Charlton County voters will be voting in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1, a Republican primary for Georgia House 178 and the following county race:

Camden Board of Education – District 4 -- nonpartisan

HERB ROWLAND (incumbent) - Retired in St. Marys

(incumbent) - Retired in St. Marys JONATHON BLOUNT - Self-employed in St. Marys

Charlton Board of Education - District 1 – Democrat