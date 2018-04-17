Georgia Primary voter's guide - Camden/Charlton county races

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Camden County and Charlton County voters will be voting in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1, a Republican primary for Georgia House 178 and the following county race:
Camden Board of Education – District 4 -- nonpartisan
- HERB ROWLAND (incumbent) - Retired in St. Marys
- JONATHON BLOUNT - Self-employed in St. Marys
Charlton Board of Education - District 1 – Democrat
- DEBORAH MILTON - Retired in Folkston
- LUCILLE HANNANS - Retired in Folkson