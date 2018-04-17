Georgia Politics

Georgia Primary voter's guide - Camden/Charlton county races

Local candidates on the May 22 primary ballot

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Camden County and Charlton County voters will be voting in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1, a Republican primary for Georgia House 178 and the following county race:

Camden Board of Education – District 4 -- nonpartisan

  • HERB ROWLAND (incumbent) -  Retired in St. Marys
  • JONATHON BLOUNT - Self-employed in St. Marys

Charlton Board of Education - District 1 – Democrat

  • DEBORAH MILTON - Retired in Folkston
  • LUCILLE HANNANS - Retired in Folkson