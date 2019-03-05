Georgia professor receives praise after act of kindness goes viral

ATLANTA, Ga. - A Georgia professor is being praised after a photo went viral on social media.

Morehouse College math professor Dr. Nathan Alexander helped look after a child while teaching at the Atlanta University Center, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

A student apparently brought his child to class because he didn't have a babysitter or anyone else to watch her, the viral tweet explains.

So Alexander stepped in, strapping the baby to his chest so his student could learn.

His small act of kindness has been shared over 79,000 times on Twitter.

Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019

