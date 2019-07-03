Georgia rolling out new, more secure driver's licenses

The Georgia Department of Driver Services began issuing new and more secure driver’s licenses and IDs at select customer service centers around the state and will be adding locations until the new design is available statewide.

The cards are the most secure credentials the state has ever issued, but there is no need to renew until your current credential expires. All previously issued Georgia licenses and IDs will remain valid.

As with the previous licensing process, a temporary license with photograph and barcode is issued to all customers. The temporary license is printed on 8.5x11, white, paper and is a synopsis of each customer’s service. It serves as proof of driving privileges until the permanent card arrives in approximately 30 days.

Customer fees for licenses and/or IDs will remain the same: an eight-year license or ID remains $32. veteran, National Guard and other honorary licenses and IDs remain free to those who qualify. Under 21 cards remain horizontal and distinguishable from the cards issued to those 21 and older.

Customers are encouraged to download the official Mobile App DDS 2 GO. It’s like having a licensing center in your pocket.

If customers must visit in person, Tuesday is the busiest day statewide. The middle of the week, middle of the day, is the best time to visit for optimal wait times.

