Georgia

Georgia runoff voting begins this week

Secretary of state, public service commission races on ballot

By Steve Patrick - News4Jax digital managing editor

As early voting began Monday for the Dec. 4 runoff between Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democratic candidate John Barrow to take the position that Georgia's Gov.-elect Brian Kemp used to hold, President Donald Trump tweeted his choice.

Neither candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 6 election, so the race goes to a runoff. There's also a runoff a Georgia Public Service race between incumbent Republican Chuck Easton and Democrat Lindy MIller.

Voting offices will be open this week, but the days and hours vary by county. Check your county's opening times.

In-person early voters will use the same touchscreen electronic voting machines the state uses on Election Day.

Absentee-by-mail early voting is also still available.

 

