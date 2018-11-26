Georgia runoff voting begins this week

As early voting began Monday for the Dec. 4 runoff between Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democratic candidate John Barrow to take the position that Georgia's Gov.-elect Brian Kemp used to hold, President Donald Trump tweeted his choice.

Neither candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 6 election, so the race goes to a runoff. There's also a runoff a Georgia Public Service race between incumbent Republican Chuck Easton and Democrat Lindy MIller.

Brad Raffensperger will be a fantastic Secretary of State for Georgia - will work closely with @BrianKempGA. It is really important that you get out and vote for Brad - early voting.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

Voting offices will be open this week, but the days and hours vary by county. Check your county's opening times.

In-person early voters will use the same touchscreen electronic voting machines the state uses on Election Day.

Absentee-by-mail early voting is also still available.

