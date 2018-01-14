Georgia's crops, cold weather a mixed blessing

ATLANTA - Chilly weather in Georgia during much of the past six weeks has actually helped some parts of Georgia's agriculture industry.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that while the freeze killed some kinds of plants and boosted fuel costs, it was also a blessing to some crops in need - especially those under siege by insects.

How the season goes, and whether the economy overall has been helped or harmed, is still not certain.

The stakes are great, since agriculture accounts for more than $75 billion in business and about 411,000 jobs in Georgia.

Those figures -- from the University of Georgia -- show that agriculture represents 8 percent of the economy and about 12 percent of the state's jobs.

