Georgia shrimper gets 6 years in federal fraud case

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Shrimping ain’t easy. Just ask a Tybee Island fisherman who received a six-year prison sentence for defrauding the federal government out of more than $800,000 in subsidies intended for American shrimp producers.

Michael Brian Anderson was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $818,234 in restitution in the case involving fraudulent claims for losses from foreign competition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Anderson was convicted March 22 of three counts of false statements, four counts of mail fraud and two counts of money laundering after prosecutors presented evidence at trial showing he filed false claims to Customs & Border Protection seeking millions in subsidies.

Under the Continued Dumping and Subsidy Offset Act of 2000, shrimp producers can apply for federal funds to make up for income lost to foreign competitors. Anderson took advantage of the law, saying he racked up $24 million in business expenses from 2005 to 2007.

In reality, though, Anderson’s bank records and tax returns showed his expenses were not that high. As a result, he collected more than $800,000 in federal funds he was not eligible receive – money prosecutors said he used to buy boats, stocks and real estate.

“Brian Anderson submitted millions of dollars in inflated invoices for one simple reason: greed,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “By overinflating the amount he was entitled to receive under the CDSOA, Brian Anderson diverted money from hard-working shrimpers into his own pocket.”

