Georgia soldier dies from non-combat injury in Afghanistan

A soldier from Hinesville, Georgia, has died supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The U.S. Department of Defense, in a news release Tuesday, confirmed the death of Spc. Miguel L. Holmes. The 22-year-old died Monday in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan of wounds sustained from a non-combat incident, which is under investigation. Further details were not released.

Holmes was assigned to 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Savannah.

