Georgia teen's tweet about being accepted to 31 colleges goes viral

FULTON, Ga. - A Georgia teen's tweet went viral after she posted a photo showcasing her senior portrait with plaques of 31 colleges to which she has been accepted.

Kayla Willis is a senior at West Lake High School in South Fulton, Georgia. She instantly garnished comments #BlackExcellence after she tweeted the photo to announce her achievement. According to 11 Alive, Willis was offered close to $1 million in scholarships She scored 1160 on her SAT and maintains a 3.95 GPA.

i kinda didn’t want to post this, but someone said “the whole world needs to know how great you are” so here we go twitter! pic.twitter.com/g58Xd0w1w2 — Kayla E. Willis 💋 (@kaegenic) February 24, 2019

Why apply to so many schools? Willis told the news outlet she wants to inspire others to dream big and not worry about limitations. As of Feb. 24, she had received acceptance letters from 31 of the 50 colleges to which she applied. More may be arriving in the mail, but she has already accepted a full scholarship to Fisk University. She plans to major in international business and Spanish.

