Georgia woman, 2 children die in fire

WRENS, Ga. - A woman and two children were killed in a mobile home fire near Wrens.

Jefferson County Coroner Edward James identified the victims as 3-year-old Carson Lamar, 2-year-old Zaydan Johnson and his grandmother, 64-year-old Deborah Johnson.

The Augusta Chronicle reports a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke at the home at 10:34 a.m. Friday.

Wrens Fire Chief Keith Boulineau says firefighters and engines were on the scene five minutes later. The home was described as a single-wide, one-bedroom mobile home with a front porch addition. Boulineau says the fire was fully involved when they arrived.

He says the state fire marshal’s office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

He says the bodies were all found in the bedroom.

