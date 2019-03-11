Georgia woman celebrates 111th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. - A woman in Georgia has made the news after turning 111 years old on Monday.

The daughter of a slave, Willie Mae Hardy was born in Junction City, Georgia on March 11, 1908, her Biography page states.

She's the oldest of seven children and has seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 30 great, great grandchildren and four great, great, great grandchildren.

"Growing up, she worked on a farm and in the cotton fields. She had to stop attending school in the 3rd grade to stay home and help her mother raise her younger siblings."

She enjoys attending church, listening to gospel music, and watching TV.

Hardy credits her faith in God for her long life, Fox Carolina reports.

