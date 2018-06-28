Georgia's governor, lieutenant urge FAA support for Spaceport Camden

WOODBINE, Ga. - On the heels of letters of support for Spaceport Camden signed by every member of the Georgia Congressional delegation, Georgia's highest constitutional officers have also signaled their support for the project.

In separate letters of support to acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell, Gov. Nathan Deal and Lt. Governor Casey both touted the benefits the project offers the state of Georgia.

"The Spaceport Camden project utilizes Georgia's high-technology industry and cutting-edge research capabilities, bringing significant economic opportunities to coastal Georgia as the space industry continues its growth," Deal said in his letter.

The state said Georgia commands just 1/10 of 1 percent of global space economy, a market that Bank of America Merrill Lynch has projected to grow to $2.7 trillion over the next 30 years.

"Camden is the ideal region for space vehicle manufacturing due to its location…[and] also offers a lunch range that is virtually unrestricted for the launch of spacecrafts to a wide range of orbits," Cagle said.

Cagle further noted the regional benefits Spaceport Camden offers neighboring states stating "[t]his Spaceport not only opens up the door for economic growth in our state, but puts the Southeast on the cutting edge of scientific development."

Spaceport Camden, coupled with NASA's presence in Florida and Alabama and Georgia's expertise in aerospace engineering and manufacturing, has the potential to put coastal Georgia at the epicenter of a new space corridor in the Southeast, Cagle said.

Camden County administrator and Spaceport project lead, Steve Howard, said he is exited about the momentum building for this project.

"Commercial space operators are taking note of the favorable business climate and overwhelming political support for space exploration in Georgia. We are already receiving significant interest from companies looking to locate their operations in Camden," Howard said.

