Glynn County Animal Shelter temporarily stops taking in new cats

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The Glynn County Animal Shelter is not taking in new cats at this time, a county spokesperson said Friday.

According to the Glynn County public information officer, the animal shelter temporarily suspended the intake of new cats after two litters of puppies at the facility testing positive for ringworm, which is highly contagious.

The spokesperson said the shelter needs to use the cat intake room to keep the puppies isolated for treatment and then the room will need to be sterilized. That process could two to four weeks.

The shelter wants people to know that animals currently available are housed in a separate area and were not exposed to the infection.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.