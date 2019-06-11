Glynn County Health Department to hold farmers' market next week

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Coastal Health District is holding its annual farmers market for days next week at the Glynn County Health Department. It's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program provides nutritional education, food supplements and referrals to health care providers for eligible WIC participants.

June 17, 18, 20: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 21: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Despite the posted hours, the market will only stay open while supplies last.

The market will provide fresh, unprepared, locally grown fruits and vegetables free of charge to all WIC participants when they present their coupons.

WIC not only holds their annual farmers' market but also provides special checks to participants to buy healthy food from WIC authorized vendors, information about nutrition, breastfeeding and help participants find health care in other communities.

To find out if you are eligible for WIC through the Glynn County Health Department, call 912-289-1810 or go to gachd.org/wic and complete the WIC eligibility assessment.

