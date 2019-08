BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Glynn County police officer was injured Saturday morning when he lost control of his patrol car and crashed into a power pole. After hitting one pole, a second fell onto a parked car.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Old Jesup Road near Walker Road.

The officer is said to be recovering from minor injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

