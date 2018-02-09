Glynn County officer's shooting of suspect last fall ruled justifiable

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A shooting last October involving a Glynn County police officer has been ruled justified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to a letter released Friday by the Glynn County Police Department, the GBI found that Officer Joshua Sepanski pulled over Kenneth Brandon Williams during a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy 17 South in Brunswick. From there, the letter says Williams took off on foot into a wooded area off Highway 17 near Exit 29.

Sepanski followed Williams, and when he caught up to him, he deployed his stun gun, according to the GBI. The letter says that when Williams pulled a handgun, Sepanski pulled out his gun and shot Williams multiple times.

According to GBI, Officer Sepanski’s body camera captured an image of the barrel of a .45-caliber handgun pointed at the officer.

Williams, who is listed on GBI’s sex offender registry for a 2010 second-degree rape conviction in Alabama, was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville and treated for his injuries.

On Wednesday, a Glynn County Grand Jury indicted Williams for aggravated assault on an officer, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams is being held at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Sepanski has been with the Glynn County Police Department since August 2016 and was with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for five years before that.

The officer has three prior use-of-force incidents in his record. All were ruled justifiable. Two were incidents where he deployed his Taser. The third involved "hand control."

