Glynn County schools offer free summer lunch program

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The Glynn County Schools Culinary Services Department began on Monday offering its free summer lunch program that will be available through July 31.

The federally funded program is designed to take the place of the National School Lunch program during the summer break. It makes breakfast and lunch meals available to all children ages 18 and under or children over 18 if they are enrolled in a special education program.

The meals are prepared by the Glynn County Schools Culinary Services Department at no cost to children who participate. They are then delivered to the approved site and participating school cafeterias.

Meals will not be provided on July 4.

People can visit the Glynn County Public Schools website for the complete list of locations, dates and times for the program.

For more information, people can contact the Glynn County Schools Culinary Services Department at 912-267-4100, ext. 1351.

