Glynn County to allow golf carts, other low-speed vehicles on streets if...

Michal Zacharzewski/freeimages.com

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Golf carts and other low-speed vehicles will be allowed to operate on some streets of unincorporated Glynn County starting next month if they have a title, license tag and insurance.

Under the Personal Transportation Vehicle Ordinance that goes into effect Oct. 18, these vehicles, once licensed, will be allowed on public streets in unincorporated Glynn County where posted speed limit of 25 mph or less. However, Glynn County will assume no liability in connection with the use of these vehicles.

"All persons who operate or ride in personal transportation vehicles, low-speed vehicles and other similar vehicles on public streets do so with their own judgment and ad their own risk and must be observant of and attentive to the safety of themselves and others, including their passengers, other motorists, bicyclist and pedestrians," the ordinance said.

Glynn County police will enforce the new ordinance.

