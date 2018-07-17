11 arrested in 'Operation Friday the 13th' drug round-up

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A long-term undercover operation resulted in 11 arrests Friday in a drug sting in Glynn County, police said.
The investigation, dubbed Operation Friday the 13th, targeted the sale and possession of illegal drugs, according to the Glynn County Police Department.
Police said 4.5 ounces of heroin and just over $10,000 in cash were seized as part of the operation, which combined efforts from local, state and federal agencies.
The agencies that assisted the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team with the sting were:
- Glynn County Police Department
- Brunswick Police Department
- Darien Police Department
- U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms
- Georgia Department of Community Supervision
- Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force
The 11 suspects arrested, who are all facing felony charges, are listed below with the crimes they're accused of:
- Carter Thrower, 20 -- drug possession
- Christopher Boston, 54 -- selling drugs
- Sherman Mitchell, 59 -- selling drugs
- Jamie Dickens, 46 -- drug possession
- Xavier McWhorter, 31 -- selling drugs
- Shaun Copeland, 37 -- selling drugs
- Warren Zeigler, 50 -- drug possession
- Maezelle Sullivan, 63 -- drug possession
- Grady Bell, 31 -- trafficking heroin
- Katelyn Jones, 28 -- selling drugs
- Chris Victor, 34 -- selling drugs
