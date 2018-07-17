11 arrested in 'Operation Friday the 13th' drug round-up

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A long-term undercover operation resulted in 11 arrests Friday in a drug sting in Glynn County, police said.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Friday the 13th, targeted the sale and possession of illegal drugs, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Police said 4.5 ounces of heroin and just over $10,000 in cash were seized as part of the operation, which combined efforts from local, state and federal agencies.

The agencies that assisted the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team with the sting were:

Glynn County Police Department

Brunswick Police Department

Darien Police Department

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force

The 11 suspects arrested, who are all facing felony charges, are listed below with the crimes they're accused of:

Carter Thrower, 20 -- drug possession

Christopher Boston, 54 -- selling drugs

Sherman Mitchell, 59 -- selling drugs

Jamie Dickens, 46 -- drug possession

Xavier McWhorter, 31 -- selling drugs

Shaun Copeland, 37 -- selling drugs

Warren Zeigler, 50 -- drug possession

Maezelle Sullivan, 63 -- drug possession

Grady Bell, 31 -- trafficking heroin

Katelyn Jones, 28 -- selling drugs

Chris Victor, 34 -- selling drugs

