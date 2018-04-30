'Armed and dangerous' man sought after shooting over money in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Officers in Glynn County have arrested two men and need help tracking down a third man after a home was shot multiple times following a dispute about money, according to the Police Department.

Police are looking for David Tran, 36, of Glynn County. They consider him "armed and dangerous," and said he has active arrest warrants for crimes including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were sent to a home on Jessica Lane at about 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers noticed the home had been shot multiple times. The two people inside the home, Thomas Jones and Laura Pina, told police three men came to the house over a dispute about money.

When Jones and Pina would not let them inside, the men began firing shots into the home and drove off, police said. Jones and Pina were not injured.

Just before noon Sunday, a SWAT team went to a home on Easy Street. They arrested Thong Huyns, 38, and Anh Nguyen, 35, in connection to the shooting. Both were charged with aggravated assault, and face additional charges.

Tran, the man police are looking for, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He's homeless and known to frequent the Altama Avenue area.

Anyone with information that can help police find Tran is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7812 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.