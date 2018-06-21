2 sought following shooting that injured Glynn County man

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for two people, including a 19-year-old, following a shooting in the Arco area, officers said Thursday.

The situation started about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, when an officer with the Brunswick Police Department heard the sound of gunshots while patrolling near the city/county line, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The officer spotted a car speeding away from the area with five people inside, so the investigator stopped the vehicle, police said.

Three of the people who were in the car got out and ran. The remaining two were detained.

Around the same time as this was happening, the Glynn/Brunswick 911 Center started receiving reports of a person who had been shot near Seventh Street and Emanuel Avenue. Police from Glynn County and Brunswick were sent to investigate.

Officers found a 43-year-old Glynn County man in the road. He had been shot several times, police said. The victim was rushed to the Southeast Georgia Health System – Brunswick Campus, listed as stable, and later transferred by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville.

The two men first detained by police have since been released from custody.

Authorities then obtained arrest warrants for Kevin Pinkney Jr., 18, and Jacques Spaulding, 19, based on their preliminary investigation. Pinkney and Spaulding are accused of aggravated assault.

About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Pinkney was arrested, while Spaulding remains at large. Police didn’t provide any information on the second person who’s still outstanding.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Spaulding's whereabouts is asked to call 912-554-3645, the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333 or their local police department.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.