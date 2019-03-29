21-year-old guilty of manslaughter after shooting man during dispute

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 21-year-old Glynn County man who shot and killed John Evans during a dispute last summer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault. On Thursday, Ronald Anthony Bagley II was sentenced to 18 years in prison plus 18 months on probation, according to District Attorney Jackie Jackson.

Police said the shooting happened after Evans confronted Bagley at a family member's home on Lake Drive in July 2018. According to prosecutors, after the argument, Bagley got a .22-caliber pistol from inside the home and shot Evans twice, the second shot severed his spine.

Evans was taken to UF Health Jacksonville but later died four days later.

Bagley pleaded guilty to the charges on March 22 and was sentenced Thursday by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett.

