BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 19-year-old man was charged Thursday with murder in the death of a Georgia father of three, according to a release from the Glynn Count3rd man charged with murder in death of Georgia fathery Police Department.

Travis Kates, who was in custody on unrelated charges in the Wayne County jail, will be brought to Glynn County, where he'll be arrested for murder in the death of Antonio Randolph, police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family: Georgia man shot to death in 'cold-blooded killing'

Kates' mug shot was not immediately available.

Ethan Bennett, 17, and Everett Bennett, 18, who are brothers, were also arrested and each charged with murder in Randolph's death. Police said both are suspected gang members.

Glynn County Sheriff's Office booking photos of Everett Bennett, Jr. and Ethan Bennett

According to investigators, Randolph, 35, was found shot to death in a yard on Emanuel Avenue in July.

