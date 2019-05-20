4 teens arrested in connection with Glynn County carjacking

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking early Sunday in Glynn County, authorities said.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, a woman arrived at Golden Isles Laundry on Altama Avenue about 4 a.m., but it was still closed, so she waited in her car for it to open.

As she was waiting, she saw three teenagers walking across the roadway, police said, and a few minutes later they ran toward her vehicle.

One of the teens pointed a gun at her while the others banged on the window and told her to get out of her car if she did not want to die, the Police Department said.

She complied and the teens left the area in her 2009 Hyundai Sonata, police said.

The three teens were captured on surveillance video at the scene, investigators said.

Glynn County officers said they located the woman’s car and found four teens -- three who matched the suspects in the carjacking -- inside the car.

All four were charged in connection with the carjacking.

Two of the suspects are 17, and the others are 14 and 15, police said.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call 912-554-7802.

