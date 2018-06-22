3rd arrest made in 2017 Glynn County murder case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The United States Marshals Service arrested and charged a Brunswick man with murder Thursday in the 2017 shooting death of a 30-year-old Glynn County man.

Rashad Wright, 28, was considered armed and dangerous. His arrest comes about two weeks after the arrests of Don Earl Johnson Jr., 39, and Rahad Muhammad, 26.

The three men were charged with robbery and murder in connection to the shooting death of Daniel Gilliam, 30, who was killed April 12, 2017, at a home on Simon Drive.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Wright was found inside a home on Reynolds Street. He'd been on the run since police announced the arrests of the other two men.

