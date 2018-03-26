17-year-old shot in Brunswick apartment complex dies

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 17-year-old died after being shot at Sunday afternoon a Brunswick apartment complex.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Xantavian Pierce was found inside one of the units at Eagle Point Apartments off Crispen Boulevard near Golden Isles Parkway around 5 p.m.

Police said he had a gunshot wound in his stomach and was taken to the hospital Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus. He died at the hospital.

Friends and family have posted on social media, remembering Pierce as a basketball player for Brunswick High School. News4Jax searched Maxpreps.com and found the team's roster and shown on the varsity team.

That roster says Pierce was set to graduate next year.

Xantavian's cousin tells News4Jax that they called him "Tae," that he was outgoing, loved his family, and had a relationship with God.

