Could cruise line stop revitalize downtown Brunswick?

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Businesses struggling to survive in the Brunswick downtown area hope that a seasonal cruise ship now docking in downtown will help keep them afloat.

American Cruise Line has added new ports of calls for its "Historic South and Golden Isles Cruise" that highlights some southeast Georgia destinations, including St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island.

News4Jax spoke with a staple in downtown Brunswick that's been there for 30 years.

“We see a lot of things come and go -- not a lot of things are here to stay. Fortunately, we are one of those businesses. I have been here for quite some time,” said Christen Holley, manager of Hungry Hannah’s.

Holley said businesses struggle downtown. Within the past six months alone, Holley counted at least five stores that have closed their doors.

“For a lot of good ideas, it’s a good start, but then the revenue’s not here," Holley said. "It’s not something that stays."

Brunswick resident Ann Senior said she wants to see more businesses thrive but right now they are moving out of downtown and to the Northside.

“Pretty much after five o’clock it’s a ghost town,” Senior said.

But business owners hope with the American Cruise Line stopping in Brunswick during its Historic South and Golden Isles Cruise that it’ll bring more foot traffic.

The cruise, which carries 100 passengers, has had the Historic South and Golden Isles Cruise for years but a spokesperson told News4Jax that it changes and updates its itinerary and ports of calls.

Cruise guests will be able to visit and walk around downtown Brunswick, where the ship will be docked, and businesses and restaurants are looking forward to the opportunity for growth and development.

Holley said having more tourists means more revenue, which is nothing but beneficial for the local economy.

