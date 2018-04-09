Free symposium in Brunswick on securing houses of worship

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Citizens interested in making their houses of worship more secure can participate in a free symposium next week in Brunswick.

The event is open to the general public and no registration is required.

It'll be held at 6 p.m. April 19 at the Brunswick High School auditorium at 3885 Altama Ave.

The Brunswick Police Department said in a Facebook post that the symposium will provide valuable information and ways to secure houses of worship.

It's sponsored by the Brunswick PD, which is partnering with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Glynn County District Attorney's Office, Glynn County Sheriff's Department, Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County School Police and College of Coastal Georgia Campus Police.

The guest speaker will be U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine.

For more information, contact Capt. Angela Smith at 912-279-2608.

