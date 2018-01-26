Georgia man sentenced for having child porn with victims as young as 4

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 62-year-old Brunswick man was sentenced Monday to more than 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

James Martin Graham was sentenced to 188 months, followed by a 15-year term of supervised release.

Graham will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Graham faced a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years because of a prior conviction in the State of Michigan relating to sexual abuse involving a minor.

The Southeast Georgia Child Exploitation Task Force investigated this case. Forensic examination of Graham’s computer identified more than 150 video files containing depictions of child pornography, some of which involved victims as young as 4 years old.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the U.S. Department of Justice that is designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims of those offenses.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.