Georgia mom, wife in coma after ATV crash

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Paul Simmons is staying strong, knowing it could be months before he once again speaks to his wife, who is in a coma after a crash involving an ATV.

For more than a week, his wife, Beth Simmons, 49, of Brunswick, has been receiving treatment at UF Health in Jacksonville. Paul Simmons said he was working in his garage when he heard his wife, a mother of six, crash while pulling into the driveway.

"When she turned in, she either clipped the concrete culvert or the end of the ditch, and it flipped her around and landed on top of her, upside down," Paul Simmons said.

Simmons said his wife was unconscious, and he performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Doctors said she suffered burns to her body and a significant injury to her head.

"They said there are seven different location in her brain where she suffered severe bleeding," Simmons said.

The family is going through a tough time dealing with the tragedy, but support is coming in from other family members, friends and people they've never met.

"I never knew we had so much support," Simmons said. "People have been contacting us with a lot of prayer."

Well wishers are also ​offering financial support. A Facebook fundraising page has been created to help Simmons stay by his wife's side while she is missing work.

Simmons said his wife is showing signs that she can still move her legs and arms.

