Man arrested, accused of pulling gun on Walmart employee

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A man accused of pulling a gun on a Walmart store employee Tuesday night is now under arrest.

Brunswick police said Johnnie Logan, 35, pulled the gun on the employee, who was taking a cigarette break.

Logan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

It happened at the Walmart on Altama Avenue when the employee told police he stepped outside the store to smoke around 8:15 p.m., which is when the employee said Logan reached into his pocket, pulled out a gun and pointed at him.

Logan was arrested shortly after police were called to the scene.

