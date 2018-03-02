Officer's gun goes off during arrest, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - An officer's gun went off Friday during an arrest, the Brunswick Police Department said.

Officers first responded to a call about a domestic dispute on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The caller told police her children's father, who police identified as James Mack, had cut her car tires with a knife.

Officers then located Mack, who police said began to resist before he could be handcuffed.

According to the Police Department, several officers had to assist with the arrest and use a Taser.

During the struggle, police said, an officer's firearm was accidentally discharged.

Mack was not injured, but police said he was taken to a hospital for evaluation "due to an existing medical condition."

After being treated, he was transported to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Mack, 54, of Brunswick, is charged with criminal trespassing, obstruction and three third-degree felony counts of cruelty to children, according to Glynn County jail records.

The Police Department's Internal Affairs unit is investigating.

